Police Investigating Shooting at Gering Residence

Authorities are investigating a shooting Monday night at a residence near Northfield Park in Gering.

Police Capt. Jason Rogers says officers were called to the 2300 block of 17th Street around 8 p.m. on a report of one man shooting another in the torso inside the home.

Rogers says the victim was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of what appeared to have been a single gunshot wound.

Rogers also tells KNEB News investigators are obtaining search warrants to gather additional evidence in the case, and are in the process of interviewing other people present inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Details on the exact circumstances of the shooting and the identities of those involved have yet to be released pending the development of further information, according to Rogers.

The Nebraska State Patrol was also on the scene, and Gering Fire was called to respond for the injured man.

This is a developing story and more details will be released when available.