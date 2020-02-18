class="post-template-default single single-post postid-441284 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Police Searching for Suspects in Welcome to Sidney Sign Vandalism

BY Ryan Murphy | February 18, 2020
Courtesy Sidney Police Department

The Sidney Police Department is investigating a vandalism to one of the town’s iconic landmarks- the Welcome to Sidney sign on West Illinois Street.

The Sidney Police Department posted photos of the vandalism, which shows letters from the word ‘opportunity’ smashed inside of the metal sign.

Courtesy Sidney Police Department

Chief Joe Aikens says the City is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the suspect or suspects that committed the crime.

Anyone with information can call the Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515.

 

