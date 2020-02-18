Police Searching for Suspects in Welcome to Sidney Sign Vandalism

The Sidney Police Department is investigating a vandalism to one of the town’s iconic landmarks- the Welcome to Sidney sign on West Illinois Street.

The Sidney Police Department posted photos of the vandalism, which shows letters from the word ‘opportunity’ smashed inside of the metal sign.

Chief Joe Aikens says the City is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to the suspect or suspects that committed the crime.

Anyone with information can call the Sidney Police Department at 308-254-5515.