Police Seek Information in Apparent Drive-By Property Damage Shooting

BY News Release / Scott Miller | October 5, 2020
Video Still Image Courtesy of Scottsbluff Police

Scottsbluff Police are seeking tips from the public in connection with the apparent discharge of a firearm in the city late Friday night.

Sgt. Lance Kite says an officer investigating a vandalism complaint this past Saturday in the 600 block of West 24th found a 2011 GMC Sierra had been struck by a bullet to the passenger side of the tailgate.

The investigation revealed the incident had taken place the night before around 11:45 p.m., with the victim able to obtain home surveillance video of the incident.

Kite says in the video, the suspect vehicle appeared to be a light-colored four-door sedan, and a shot could be heard after the car had completed a right-hand turn.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Communications Center at (308) 632-7171 or they may contact Crime Stoppers at (308) 632-STOP/ crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
