Positive Recommendation On Weborg Hotel Project From Gering Planning Commission

The owners of the Weborg 21 Centre are now a step closer to developing a hotel immediately south of that venue.

Following a public hearing Tuesday evening, the Gering Planning Commission is recommending approval of a redevelopment plan for the property that formerly held Rich’s Wrecking.

Lisa Weborg had previously told KNEB News the $7 million redevelopment plan would keep the existing building, a former ice house, to be rehabilitated for a lobby and hotel offices, a ballroom, conference room, a florist and gentlemens’ shop, with the hotel rooms to be constructed on the west side. “The view is probably the best one you can get of any of the businesses here. The trains go through, it’s just a great view no matter what time of the day,” says Weborg. “With the hotel being on the back side of the existing building, approximately 15 of those rooms will be looking out at our monument.”

Weborg told Planning Commissioners it’s a significant undertaking for her and her husband, Troy, that wouldn’t feasible without Tax Increment Financing, which the redevelopment plan says would pay for approximately $820,000 in costs for development and improvements at the site. She also tells us the plan would include efforts to improve the look of the site from the street with greenery such as trees, something she notes is somewhat lacking along 10th Street north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

While the Weborgs would develop the hotel, Lisa Weborg says she doesn’t plan on operating it. “My belief is you’re good at what you’re good at, and stay in that category,” says Weborg, “I have no experience with a hotel, I just felt like a hotel would benefit my business here.” Weborg already has someone who would operate the facility who she says has a phenomenal background and history of hotel management.

The next step will be for the Redevelopment Plan to appear before the Gering City Council for their consideration, which could be as early as this coming Monday.