Due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, staffing at the Alliance Public Library will be limited for the next few days.

For that reason, the facility will be closed but materials will be available for pick up between 10:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m through the end of the week.

Once additional information is available, a long term plan will be developed for continued operation of the library.

Thank you for your patience and if you have any questions, please call us at 762-1387.