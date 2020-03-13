Potter-Dix Schools Extend Student Break

Potter-Dix Public Schools will be closed the week of March 16-21, including Prom scheduled for March 21st.

In a message to district parents, Superintendent Adam Patrick says the critical consideration in this decision is the fact that many students, staff, and families were traveling during spring break. This decision allows everyone an extra week to follow the health department’s recommendations of social distancing while self monitoring for symptoms as they return from traveling.

Patrick goes on to say he knows any decision greatly impacts students, staff, families and our communities, and it’s not one taken lightly as his concern is the health of students, staff, and the communities.

At this time, Patrick says he plans on having school in session Monday, March 23rd.