Potter Man Facing Charges From Banner Co. Pursuit

A 24-year-old Potter man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a pursuit last Wednesday in Banner County.

Christian Willey was arrested after reportedly refusing to pull over for Nebraska State Troopers during a five mile pursuit on County Road 14.

After finally pulling over, officers detected the odor of alcohol, located empty beer containers, and a concealed handgun in the center console.

Willey was arrested on charges including: Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Felony Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Driving Under the Influence. and Willful reckless driving.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on November 17th for his preliminary hearing, bond has been set at $100,000 with a ten percent provision.