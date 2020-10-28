class="post-template-default single single-post postid-493867 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Potter Man Facing Charges From Banner Co. Pursuit

BY Ryan Murphy | October 28, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Potter Man Facing Charges From Banner Co. Pursuit
SBCDC Booking Photo

A 24-year-old Potter man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a pursuit last Wednesday in Banner County.

Christian Willey was arrested after reportedly refusing to pull over for Nebraska State Troopers during a five mile pursuit on County Road 14.

After finally pulling over, officers detected the odor of alcohol, located empty beer containers, and a concealed handgun in the center console.

Willey was arrested on charges including: Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Felony Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Driving Under the Influence. and Willful reckless driving.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on November 17th for his preliminary hearing, bond has been set at $100,000 with a ten percent provision.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: