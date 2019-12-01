Power Companies Making Progress Restoring Panhandle Service

Crews from power districts and companies in the Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming are making progress restoring service following blizzard and wind-driven outages.

Roosevelt Public Power says electricity was restored to customers in the Morrill, Henry and Lyman areas around 4 p.m., and NPPD also indicated full service restoration, while Northwest Rural PPD had less than five customers without power as of 6 p.m.

High West Energy had crews working to restore power in Albin, north of Kimball, north of Dix, Hereford/Carpenter and Cheyenne, but with at least 100 poles damaged in the storm, there would still be customers without electric service again overnight. Wheat Belt PPD said they also would not be able to get the lights back on to all customers with over 100 poles estimated to be replaced. Additional crews from Dawson Public Power District and Midwest Electric Cooperative Corporation provided assistance, and Wheat Belt officials said requests had been sent out for more help would go out Monday.

At last report during midday Sunday, PREMA was reporting crews still working to restore power to customers with outages along Highway 71 in Sioux Co and south of Crawford, as well as in areas around Lakeside, Arthur and Hyannis.

Power poles and distribution facilities were not the only losses during the storm, as Northwest Rural PPD crews found the Eagle Communications tower on the Table south of Chadron, which also has their two-way radio system installed, had collapsed. Also damaged by the storm was a 350 ft. PREMA communications in Lakeside, with only about 100 feet still standing.