Power Outage Hits Goshen, Surrounding Counties

BY Scott Miller | November 30, 2019
Officials with Wyrulec Company say they do not have an ETA for restoration of power to Goshen and surrounding counties in Wyoming.

In a post on the company’s Facebook page, officials say the problem has been traced to a transmission outage, however repairs are beyond the company’s control.

Wyrulec Company is aware of all outages and a notice had been sent out over the Code Red system, and will continue to work around the clock waiting for repairs so that service can be restore on  Wyeulec’s end.

The post continues that “due to the cause of this outage and battling mother nature, it is not possible to announce an ETA at this time. We appreciate your patience and will continue to pass along your well wishes to our crews.”

