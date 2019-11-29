Power Outages Hit Portions of Gering Friday Night

The city of Gering has been hit with multiple widespread power outages Friday night as the latest winter storm moves into the area.

Initial reports of outages came in shortly after 9 p.m.

Gering Electric Utilities Superintendent Doug Parker tells Rural Radio News three substations were knocked offline, apparently due to a problem with a high voltage transmission line.

Parker says crews are working to determine the cause and restore power, however, at the moment there is no estimated time for repair completion.

This is a developing story, more details will be released when available.