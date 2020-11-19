PPHD Announces Hundreds of New Panhandle COVID Cases Thursday Afternoon

Panhandle Public Health District provided the community with an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers since their Monday afternoon update.

PPHD said during their Thursday update, there have been 444 new positive cases. By county, the new cases are as follows:

Banner- 3

Box Butte- 53

Cheyenne- 33

Dawes- 31

Deuel- 2

Garden – 1

Grant- 2

Kimball- 13

Morrill- 34

Scotts Bluff- 257

Sheridan- 12

Sioux – 2

Under Investigation 1

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell also announcing there are 11 COVID related deaths confirmed in the Panhandle- but are still awaiting official verification on several other cases. The deaths include a Box Butte County woman in her 80’s, a Grant County man in his 70’s, a Kimball County man in his 60’s, a Morrill County man in his 80’s, A Scotts Bluff County woman in her 60’s, a Scotts Bluff County woman in her 90’s, A Scotts Bluff County man in his 60’s, a Scotts Bluff County man in his 70’s, and two Sheridan County women in their 80’s.

Through Monday afternoon, there are 2,352 active cases in the Panhandle, 85 active hospitalizations, and there have been 2,688 recoveries. A total of 24,667 tests have been administered, with 5,082 positive cases confirmed and 42 COVID related deaths.