PPHD Announcing 455 New COVID Cases; Three Additional Deaths During Thursday Update

Unified Command announcing three more COVID related deaths during their Thursday afternoon briefing. The latest deaths include a Box Butte County male in his 80’s, a Dawes County female in her 80’s, and a Grant County male in his 90’s- bringing the total number of COVID related deaths within the Panhandle Public Health District to 24.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of their passing. We wish their family and friends peace and comfort during their time of loss,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Public health is continuing to prioritize COVID cases and close contacts and asks the community to do their part.

If you are confirmed positive for COVID, isolate from everyone and notify your close contacts (less than 6 feet for 15 or more minutes while you were infectious) to tell them to self-quarantine immediately to protect others and limit the spread of sickness. This may include household members, close friends, coworkers, and others who you may have been close to while infected.

It is important for positive cases to self-isolate at home unless isolated in a healthcare facility, until at least ten days have passed since the date of your positive test or at least ten days have passed since the onset of your symptoms, your symptoms have improved, and you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.

Unified Command confirms 455 more cases of COVID in the Panhandle and 172 recoveries since last reporting on Monday, November 9. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined.

All Ages: 455 Recovered: 172 County Cases County Cases Banner 0 Banner 0 Box Butte 37 Box Butte 24 Cheyenne 37 Cheyenne 27 Dawes 25 Dawes 29 Deuel 4 Deuel 1 Garden 6 Garden 2 Grant 2 Grant 1 Kimball 27 Kimball 7 Morrill 31 Morrill 23 Scotts Bluff 271 Scotts Bluff 50 Sheridan 11 Sheridan 8 Sioux 1 Sioux 0 Under Investigation 3

Exposure Type Community 17% Close Contact 13% Travel 0% Under Investigation 70%

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am 212 East 24th Street Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Tuesdays & Fridays, 1pm-4pm; Call 308-630-2100 for other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients. Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-9:30am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $125.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

March 2-November 12, 2020