PPHD: Bayard’s Heirloom Market ID’d as Community Exposure Site

The Heirloom Market, held in Bayard on Saturday, October 10, has been listed as a community exposure site. Anyone that attended the market should monitor for COVID symptoms through October 24 and if they begin experiencing any symptoms, immediately go get tested and quarantine at home.

Due to recent disease investigations indicating confirmed COVID positive cases were contagious during their time at the market and unable to identify each person they were near, health officials are notifying the public of the potential for exposure. The Heirloom Market organizers have worked closely with health officials to notify their vendors of potential exposure; however, due to additional cases being present at the market during their contagious time, it has been increased to a community exposure site.

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, schedule COVID testing and quarantine at home.

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area:

You can sign up for the following free testing at Testnebraska.com or 402-207-9377: Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 9-10am Ambulance Bay on the east side of the emergency department, watch for the green arrows Chadron Community Hospital: Mondays & Fridays, 7-9am Collections are at 821 Morehead Street (Old Hospital ER Entrance next to Wilson Park) Other testing opportunities for symptomatic patients may be available through the hospital as ordered by your Primary Care Practitioner, call the hospital at 747-2466 with questions. Gordon Memorial Hospital: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2-4pm Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff : Mondays & Fridays, Noon-4pm; Wednesdays, 2-6pm Sidney Regional Medical Center: Tuesdays & Thursday, 7-9am

Community Action Health Center in Gering : Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Testing is free, sign up at https://tinyurl.com/yydxr5mc

: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, & Thursdays, 7-8am Alliance Community Pharmacy in Alliance : Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm For people experiencing symptoms, same day results. Call 308-629-1045 for appointment, fee is $105.

: Monday-Friday, 7:30am-6pm; Saturday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport : Daily Call 308-262-1616 for testing, same day results, insurance can be billed.

: Daily Contact your local hospital or clinic for information on testing access.

Here’s what you can do to stay safe and stop the spread of COVID:

Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others. Close Contact: Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with. Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Visit our website www.pphd.org.