PPHD Director: Loosening of DHMs to be a ‘Dance’ on Restrictions into the Future

The May 4th relaxation of some provisions of Nebraska’s Directed Health Measures is the beginning of a ‘dance’ of sorts according to the Director of the Panhandle Public Health Department.

On that date, restaurants, salons and barbershops, and churches in the Panhandle will be among those allowed to have some in-person services, with certain restrictions.

PPHD Director Kim Engel says her department and others will be keeping close tabs on where COVID-19 case loads go with the changes. “If cases increase, or if we’re able to keep that social distancing and practice good hygiene, wear a face covering when you’re out,” says Engel. “Hopefully we won’t have new cases and people can stay healthy.”

Engel says there are a lot of things to digest with the changes, and so her department has numerous meetings scheduled to discuss how those businesses and organizations need to follow the new guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.