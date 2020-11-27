PPHD: One New Death, New Cases Steady at 370

Panhandle Public Health officials say one additional COVID-related death is being reported in the Panhandle, a Scotts Bluff County male in his 60s.

The death brings the total toll in the Panhandle to 50 as 370 new cases were reported since this past Monday.

PPHD staff discussed the importance of using multiple strategies to combat spread of the illness which, when combined, provide what is called a ‘Swiss cheese’ prevention approach. It’s important to recognize that no single intervention is perfect at preventing disease spread.

When you think of swiss cheese, it has various holes but what if there are enough layers of prevention measures being taken that those holes don’t align and ultimately keep people safe.

Personal Responsibilities:

Physical distancing

Staying home if you are sick

Masks

Frequently washing your hands and coughing into your elbow/sleeve

Avoiding touching your face

Shared Responsibilities:

Fast and sensitive testing and tracing

Ventilation, outdoors, air filtration

Government messaging & financial support

Quarantine & Isolation

Vaccines

Each of these measures, or layers for that matter, has imperfections or holes. However, multiple layers improve the success of the response effort.

It takes each and every one of us making safe and informed choices not just for ourselves and family members but the overall community as well.

Avoid the Three Cs: Avoid Crowded Places – Avoid gathering in groups where you cannot maintain 6-feet of distance from others Avoid Close Contact – Wear a mask over your nose and mouth or maintain 6-feet distance when you are spending more than 15 total minutes with people you don’t live with Avoid Confined Spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation



There continued to be some small, incremental improvements in several statistical measures in the Panhandle. Staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID patients continued to fall slowly, sitting at 41.5 percent, and case doubling time over the prior 21 days increased to 23, up two days from the same measure reported Monday.

PPHD Director Kim Engel also noted there have been fewer total new positive cases this week, and while district staff was pleased to see that development, they were also wondering why that was the case. “We’ve even reached out to experts at UNMC to ask what their opinion was, and there’s many possibilities,” said Engel. “The one we hope for is that everyone out there is doing the right thing… But we also worry it’s maybe because people aren’t getting tested, and we hear that quite a bit.”

Engle also said PPHD is aware of at least 16 additional deaths in the region that are deemed COVID-related, but they have yet to receive official confirmation from the state.

All Ages: 370 County Cases Banner 2 Box Butte 33 Cheyenne 56 Dawes 15 Deuel 5 Garden 6 Grant 1 Kimball 10 Morrill 14 Scotts Bluff 220 Sheridan 7 Sioux 1 Under Investigation 0

Exposure Type Community 20% Close Contact 25% Travel 0% Under Investigation 55%

Recoveries are available on the Panhandle dashboard at www.pphd.org

March 2-November 27, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 26,334

Positive: 5,839

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 22.2%

Recovered: 3,379

Active Cases: 2,410

Deaths: 50

Active Hospitalizations: 71

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 369

Last week’s positivity rate: 42.6%

Last week’s cases: 743

Doubling time (November 1-24): 23 days

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area: