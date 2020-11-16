class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497570 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

PPHD Risk Dial Moves Deeper into Severe Category

BY Ryan Murphy | November 16, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
PPHD Risk Dial Moves Deeper into Severe Category

Panhandle Public Health District provided the community with an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers since their Thursday afternoon update.

Additionally, the Panhandle’s risk dial jumped further into the red, severe category following last Monday’s jump from orange to red.

PPHD says since Thursday’s update, there have been 551 new positive cases. By county, the new cases are as follows:

  • Banner- 2
  • Box Butte- 35
  • Cheyenne- 94
  • Dawes- 17
  • Deuel- 0
  • Garden – 2
  • Grant- 2
  • Kimball- 14
  • Morrill- 27
  • Scotts Bluff- 341
  • Sheridan- 15
  • Sioux – 0
  • Under Investigation 2

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell also announcing there are 11 COVID related deaths in the Panhandle- but are still awaiting official verification.

Through Monday afternoon, there are 2,172 active cases in the Panhandle, 78 active hospitalizations, and there have been 2,448 recoveries. A total of 23,658 tests have been administered, with 4,644 positive cases confirmed and 24 COVID related deaths.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: