PPHD Risk Dial Moves Deeper into Severe Category

Panhandle Public Health District provided the community with an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers since their Thursday afternoon update.

Additionally, the Panhandle’s risk dial jumped further into the red, severe category following last Monday’s jump from orange to red.

PPHD says since Thursday’s update, there have been 551 new positive cases. By county, the new cases are as follows:

Banner- 2

Box Butte- 35

Cheyenne- 94

Dawes- 17

Deuel- 0

Garden – 2

Grant- 2

Kimball- 14

Morrill- 27

Scotts Bluff- 341

Sheridan- 15

Sioux – 0

Under Investigation 2

Scotts Bluff County Health Director Paulette Schnell also announcing there are 11 COVID related deaths in the Panhandle- but are still awaiting official verification.

Through Monday afternoon, there are 2,172 active cases in the Panhandle, 78 active hospitalizations, and there have been 2,448 recoveries. A total of 23,658 tests have been administered, with 4,644 positive cases confirmed and 24 COVID related deaths.