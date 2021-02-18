PPHD Says Moderna Vaccine Shipments Delayed

SCOTTSBLUFF- Important update about the COVID vaccine due to ongoing winter storm conditions throughout the nation

An important update about the COVID vaccine shipments is being provided in light of the ongoing winter storm conditions throughout the nation.

Moderna vaccines were not shipped on Monday, February 15, Tuesday, February 16, or Wednesday, February 17, due to adverse weather conditions. There is an expectation that delays related to this historic weather event will continue through this week.

Anyone that has been impacted will be contacted regarding their appointments. This is not a cancellation of every appointment; your local vaccine provider will call you if your vaccine appointment is being postponed. Please be patient.