PPHD: Sixth Person Deemed Recovered from COVID-19 in Panhandle

Panhandle COVID Unified Command Friday announced the sixth of 21 people in the Panhandle confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 has recovered.

Paulette Schnell, Health Director for Scotts Bluff County, said the one confirmed case in Cheyenne County has now recovered and has been released from isolation.

Of the ten cases in Scotts Bluff County, three have recovered with another three hospitalized. In Kimball County, two have recovered, and one remains hospitalized out of ten cases.

During the Unified Command daily briefing Friday afternoon, Schnell said since March 2, 397 tests have been done through PPHD, which does not include testing performed this week by the National Guard.

Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman said 50 local medical personnel or first responders were tested by the Guard in just two hours Friday at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds.

Newman says testing by the Joint Task Force was set to 50 daily due to laboratory testing limitations, with up to an additional 100 to be tested the next few days.

He says the Guard’s experience in Kimball County, where 47 were tested Thursday, helped smooth the process in Mitchell.