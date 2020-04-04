PPHD: Testing Results Delayed, Kimball Co. Case Investigations Updated

Panhandle Public Health District officials have provided an update on the trace investigations in Kimball County, as no new test results have been returned since Thursday.

In their latest release PPHD says it can confirm there is a total of six cases in Kimball County, even as the Nebraska DHHS map found on www.pphd.org states five cases. PPHD has completed contact investigations for six people residing in Kimball County.

Everyone that was identified as a close contact of those testing positive has been notified and is in self-quarantine. If you were identified as a close contact, you would have received a call from public health. All community exposures have been updated on PPHD’s website, see link below.

Of the six confirmed cases, three are family members. Of the other three, two are family members, and the other is a close contact. Since Kimball is a small community, multiple persons visited many of the same community exposure sites.

Two of the positives cases are employees of Kimball Health Services. Any close contacts identified have been contacted through the investigation process.

Due to the prevalence of exposures, all residents are at high risk unless we take strong measures. For your safety, please follow these guidelines

Monitor your symptoms: Check your temperature twice a day and monitor for sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, or diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, call your provider and self-isolate.

Practice strict social distancing and self-quarantine, if possible.

Nebraska Public Health Lab has increased testing, which has delayed results across the state. We are not seeing results in the typical 24-48 hours.