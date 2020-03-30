PPHD/Unified Command Detail Positive Case in Kimball County

Panhandle Public Health District confirmed that a male in his 50s residing in Kimball County has tested positive for COVID-19. This case is travel-related to Colorado, and the person is currently hospitalized.

Contact investigations are underway to identify people who may have come into close contact with the individual for the past 14 days to help prevent further spread. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Every protective measure the entire area has been working on for the past weeks including school closures, encouraging 10 or less people in public spaces like restaurants and bars, social distancing-staying six feet away from others, encouraging residents that have traveled outside the Panhandle to self-quarantine for 14 days, regular handwashing, extra sanitizing and disinfecting measures, and monitoring symptoms of illness continue to be the best prevention to slow the spread,“ said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

If you visited any of the following locations at any of the dates and times listed below and are not showing symptoms , please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations below. We thank this gentleman for sharing his google map tracking to allow for such accurate time frames.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health.

Kimball Health Services asks anyone who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 to please call before going to any healthcare facility. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

Healthcare providers will determine if the person can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary. You may call your provider or public health at:

Panhandle Public Health District: 308-262-5764

Scotts Bluff County Health Department: 308-630-1580

Location Timeframe New Hope Assembly of God 413 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 8 10:22a-12:50p Main Street Market 815 E 3rd Kimball NE · March 8 12:51p-12:57p Dollar General 215 W 2nd St Kimball NE · March 8 4:42p-5:07p New Hope Assembly of God 413 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 10 6:23p-7:42p Big Sky Energy and Equipment 218 E 3rd Kimball NE · March 11 9:16a-10:03a New Hope Assembly of God 413 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 11 10:30a-11:07a Vince’s Corner 100 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 11 11:35a-11:53a Good Times @ Chute # 7 109 W 2nd St Kimball NE · March 11 7p-10:30p Main Street Market 815 E 3rd Kimball NE · March 13 5:08p-5:28p New Hope Assembly of God 413 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 13 7p-8p New Hope Assembly of God 413 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 14 2p-3:12p Dollar General 215 W 2nd St Kimball NE · March 14 3:15p-3:27p Main Street Market 815 E 3rd Kimball NE · March 15 9:30a-9:34a, 12:54p-12:59p New Hope Assembly of God 413 E 3rd St Kimball NE · March 15 10:24a-12:24p Pizza Hut 215 S Webster St Kimball NE · March 15 7p-8:30p Good Times @ Chute # 7 109 W 2nd St Kimball NE · March 16 6:47p-11:08p Bemis Drug 129 S Chestnut Kimball NE · March 21 9:13p-9:20p Dollar General 215 W 2nd St Kimball NE · March 28 2:11p-2:22p Main Street Market 815 E 3rd Kimball NE · March 28 2:24p-2:36p

The presence of one COVID-19 case in the community suggests the possibility that more patients will be diagnosed. For your health, please follow these guidelines:

Practice good hand hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand washing and proper use of hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your face, including your eyes, nose, and mouth

Be sure you have all needed medications and supplies on hand as if you were preparing for a severe snowstorm

Practice social distancing – no closer than 6 feet from others

Governor Ricketts has issued a Directive Health Measure for the Panhandle counties of Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux that takes effect immediately until May 11, 2020. Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited, bars and restaurants are restricted to carry-out sales and delivery only. Quarantine and isolation are enforceable. More information about what this entails can be found at www.pphd.org.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, according to the CDC. It is very important that those individuals and their families observe strict isolation practices.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Important updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.