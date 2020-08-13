Preparations Finalizing as First Days of School Start, Approach in Panhandle

While a few Panhandle school districts have already resumed classes, teachers, staff and administrators in Gering are getting ready for students to return to classes Friday.

At Gering Junior High, changes include each grade entering through different doors with temperature checks, movement between classes staggered to limit hallway interaction, and lunch will be broken into much smaller groups, with an outdoor area for spaced out seating.

Other changes in the building and procedures include restroom and water bottle refill requests being handled during class time, larger classes split between two rooms, and daily disinfection of high-touch areas to limit the spread of virus.

Principal Shawn Seiler tells KNEB News his entire staff has been very supportive of the modifications that will allow education to continue but with a different daily flow. “It will still be school, it will still be learning math, and pre-algebra at 1 p.m. So that’s what we want, the kids back together and learning in a safe way,” said Seiler. “Who knows how long we’ll have to endure this little bubble we have to live in within ourselves. But keeping each other safe is most important.”

Seiler says the option of extended online learning was selected by parents just over 40 students, or less than 10 percent of the student body. And even those students will find the online environment used as the virus pandemic took hold will have changed somewhat, even as they learn from home.