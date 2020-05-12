Primary Election Polls Open Across Nebraska, but In-Person Turnout Predicted to be Light

This is Primary Election day across Nebraska, with polls open until 7 p.m. in the nation’s first in-person primary since a heavily criticized election in Wisconsin five weeks ago.

After election officials repeatedly urged voters to cast early, mail-in ballots, the Secretary of State’s office only anticipating an average of three voters per hour at the polling stations according toScotts Bluff County Election Commissioner Kelly Sides.

She tells KNEB News protections are in place, including hand-sanitizer, extra masks, and social distancing markings, and the National Guard is helping by sanitizing the polling stations, as well as being available to provide other assistance. “They have been trained to be poll workers, if I need them,” says Sides. “I do have a few precincts that only have three people creating the election board, plus if they run into trouble and they need an election worker, we can pull the National Guard (members).”

A limited number of contests appear on the ballot this spring, primarily partisan races and just a few contested non-partisan races.

There are many local contests in which all candidates who made the filing deadline automatically move on to the general election.