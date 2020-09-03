Prime Metal Products Ramping up Production

After more than a year of delays that included a period of high steel prices and a global pandemic, Prime Metal Products in Gering is finally up and running. The company will manufacture sheet metal products such as commercial duct and spiral.

Owner Herb Gibson told KNEB News it will still take time to build up to full operation, but they are taking it in steps. Gibson says they are running material on some lines with seven people working so far and are starting to ship products out to job sites. He says September will be a big month with most of the other machines coming in.

When asked whether current conditions are more in line with what the company needs to make a profit, Gibson said post tariff time, it’s moderated a bit and the industry has adjusted as far as the sales price going up. Gibson says a few years ago it was difficult to get the difference between purchase price and sales price, but now they are able to get the margin they need.

Gibson said they are finding the Lockwood building to be a good fit for their operation, with plenty of room to expand as they grow. He says they are still hiring employees, and interested parties should apply in person at the factory office, with entry from Lockwood Road in Gering.