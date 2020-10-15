Progress Made on Southeast Wyoming Wildfire Containment

Firefighters in southeast Wyoming have been making some headway in getting the Mullen Fire contained in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

According to the latest information release, the blaze is now 176,371 acres but containment has reached 34%.

Weather conditions yesterday actually helped firefighters…. despite strong winds yesterday, the fire showed no new growth, with the surprise of rain, snow showers, and blizzard-like conditions at higher elevations keeping fire activity to a minimum.

Officials say much of the intense heat has gone out of the interior of the fire, and what remains is scattered, with fire crews working today to knock out this scattered heat especially in the Foxborough area.