Prolonged Dangerous Cold Through Weekend

The National Weather Service say extreme cold and potentially heavy mountain snow will be the weather story into early Monday.

Forecasters say an Arctic boundary remains over southeast Wyoming and confidence is growing that it will shift west and southwest over the next several days.

East of this front, very cold temperatures are expected, and as front moves west, more locations will experience this extreme cold.

NWS says Windchill Advisories are in effect each night through the weekend for the entire Nebraska Panhandle and parts of southeast Wyoming. Expect these advisories to be expanded westward and upgraded to warnings as we get deeper into the cold air.

Areas of freezing fog, dense at times, are expected through mid-Wednesday morning across much of Laramie County of Wyoming and over the southern Nebraska

Panhandle, including Interstate 80 from

the foothills west of Cheyenne, eastward through Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball and Sidney.

Visibilities at times will be at or less than one-half of a mileand some roads may be slick in spots, so please drive with caution.

Heavy snow event possible for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Range Friday into Saturday.