Prominent Nebraska abortion foe dies after battling cancer

Lincoln, Neb. — Prominent Nebraska abortion opponent and state Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin died Saturday, one day short of her 64th birthday.

Interim Nebraska Right to Life Director Sandy Danek said Schmit-Albin died Saturday after battling cancer. The longtime activist worked on and helped pass several anti-abortion laws in Nebraska while leading the state group since 1989.

A recent Nebraska legislative proclamation in her honor said Schmit-Albin was “fearfully respected” as a lobbyist and political advocate and a woman of keen knowledge, vast experience and far-reaching memory.