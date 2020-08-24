class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480752 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Prominent Nebraska abortion foe dies after battling cancer

BY Associated Press | August 24, 2020
Courtesy/Former Nebraska Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin

Lincoln, Neb. — Prominent Nebraska abortion opponent and state Right to Life Executive Director Julie Schmit-Albin died Saturday, one day short of her 64th birthday.

Interim Nebraska Right to Life Director Sandy Danek said Schmit-Albin died Saturday after battling cancer. The longtime activist worked on and helped pass several anti-abortion laws in Nebraska while leading the state group since 1989.

A recent Nebraska legislative proclamation in her honor said Schmit-Albin was “fearfully respected” as a lobbyist and political advocate and a woman of keen knowledge, vast experience and far-reaching memory.

