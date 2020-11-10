Property Damage Only in Monday Night Scottsbluff Fire

No injuries Monday night as firefighters were called to an attic fire in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Fire, along with Gering firefighters providing mutual aid, were called to 607 1/2 East Overland shortly after 9:15 p.m. finding a smoldering fire in the attic of a small house.

Scottsbluff Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy tells KNEB News fortunately no one was inside at the time. “Our understand is that right now, there wasn’t anybody living in the home, they were working on moving in at the time,” said Murphy. “We’re working on confirming that, and trying to work on what the actual cause of the fire was.

Firefighters ventilated the roof and attic to extinguish the source, and the cause and dollar amount of damage to the home had yet to be released as of Tuesday morning.