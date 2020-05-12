Prosecutor: Wyoming Sheriff’s Officer Justified In Shooting

A prosecutor says a Wyoming sheriff’s officer was justified when he shot and killed a man who was carrying an ax.

Platte County Attorney Douglas Weaver announced his decision Monday in the death of 36-year-old David Matthew Cain.

Platte County sheriff’s Capt. David Russell shot and killed Cain while responding to a report of a family fight at Cain’s home April 1st near Wheatland.

Weaver released a letter by Wheatland-area attorney John Robinson, who reviewed the case. Robinson wrote that body camera footage showed Cain holding an ax, advancing toward Russell and ignoring three commands to drop the weapon.