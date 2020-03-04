Prospective Employees, Businesses Get Together at WNCC Job and Internship Fair

It was another successful gathering at the Harms Center in Scottsbluff as Western Nebraska Community College held their annual job and internship fair Tuesday afternoon.

Career Pathways Advisor Mai Lee Olsen tells KNEB News those who attended were very pleased with the variety of industries and careers represented, and the employers were happy with those looking for a position in a new or different career.

“We had some great feedback,” said Olsen, “I’ve had a student that got a job, I had a student already get an interview for this week. We’ve had some community members come in, and they’ve had some good success in making good connections with employers.”

Nearly 50 employers and a handful of service organizations took part in the event, with about 100 prospective job seekers taking advantage of having them all in one location.