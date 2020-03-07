Prospective Students Invited to Go to Mines Events

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will host hundreds of prospective students during upcoming Go to Mines events.

High school students and their families are invited to South Dakota Mines on Saturday, March 21 for its next Go to Mines open house. Future Go to Mines events are on June 12, July 25, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

During Go to Mines, students and their families will tour departments, residence halls and other facilities as well as meet faculty and current students. The in-depth campus visits are open to students of all ages, particularly high school juniors and seniors exploring their college options.

South Dakota Mines, a science and engineering research institution offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees, has consistently been ranked among the top returns on investment nationally for a college education. The job placement rate for Mines students is 97 percent, with an average early-career salary for graduates of $63,350. The university enrolls approximately 2,529 students with an average class size of 24.

Through the many labs, research projects and competitive teams, students participate in rich hands-on learning experiences beginning their freshman year. SD Mines is also known for its specialized internship program.

Pre-registration is encouraged but not required for Go to Mines events. Prospective students and their families may pre-register at www.sdsmt.edu/visit.