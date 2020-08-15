class="post-template-default single single-post postid-478948 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

PSC Reminds Garden & Deuel County Residents of August 19th Hearing

BY Media Release/Dave Strang | August 15, 2020
Strang/RRN/KNEB

The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) would like to remind residents in the telephone exchanges of Oshkosh, Lewellen and Chappell that the PSC will hold a hearing beginning at 12:30 p.m. (MDT), Wednesday, August 19, at the Oshkosh Auditorium, 600 W. 2nd Street, in Oshkosh. This is the second hearing by the Commission to investigate wireline service quality issues.

During the first hearing held on April 19, 2019, the Commission received testimony and exhibits from 12 CenturyLink subscribers explaining various issues they had with CenturyLink wireline service. CenturyLink also provided testimony in response during the 2019 hearing and committed to working with the Commission and the subscribers to resolve wireline issues.

The Commission has determined a second hearing should be held to explore whether the issues have been resolved and whether there are any other wireline service quality issues consumers in the Oshkosh, Lewellen and Chappell telephone exchanges are experiencing.

“During our first hearing we heard from citizens about unburied cables, along with service quality and customer service issues,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “If additional issues remain, we are hoping subscribers will come and share their concerns with us.”

