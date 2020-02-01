Public Comment Sought on Nebraska Forest Action Plan

The Nebraska Forest Service is asking for public input on issues related to the state’s trees and forests during a series of public meetings March 2 – March 11, 2020.

The meetings occur ahead of the submission of Nebraska’s Forest Action Plan—a federally mandated document that assesses the condition and trends of the state’s tree and forest resources.

The meetings will provide an overview of the Forest Action Plan, priority forest areas, and issues within the respective landscapes.

Meeting attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback through the submission of written comments.

Community Meeting Location Date/Time

South Sioux City Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District Office 1505 Broadway, Dakota City, NE 68731 Monday, 3/2/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Valentine Middle Niobrara Natural Resources District Office

303 East US-20, Valentine, NE 69201 Tuesday, 3/3/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Chadron Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District Office

430 East 2nd St., Chadron, NE 69337 Wednesday, 3/4/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Scottsbluff North Platte Natural Resources District Office

100 547 Airport Rd., Scottsbluff, NE 69361 Thursday, 3/5/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

North Platte West Central Research and Extension, Snyder Building

402 W State Farm Rd. North Platte, NE 69101 Friday, 3/6/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Omaha Papio Natural Resources District Office 1060 Wilbur St. Blair, NE 68008 Monday, 3/9/2020 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Lincoln Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Office

3125 Portia St., Lincoln, NE 68521 Tuesday, 3/10/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Grand Island Central Platte Natural Resource District Office

215 Kaufman Ave., Grand Island, NE 68803 Wednesday, 3/11/2020

6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

The public commenting period on Nebraska’s Forest Action Plan is 45 days, Monday, March 2 – Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Any person may review and submit comments online during the commenting period.

For more information, please visit: nfs.unl.edu/forest-action-plan.