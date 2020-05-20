Public Demand Prompts Expansion of RDC Holiday, Certain Summer Hours

Popularity for the offerings of the Riverside Discovery Center has prompted zoo officials to offer expanded hours over the Memorial Holiday weekend.

Zoo Executive Director Anthony Mason says in order to better serve guests, RDC will be open for extended hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25.

The facility had closed as restrictions were implemented due to the virus pandemic, and re-opened their doors as the Directed Health Measures for the Panhandle were relaxed earlier this month.

Mason says in addition to the expanded hours over the holiday, May 26 will mark the beginning of the zoo’s summer hours, which will be Sunday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the hours for Fridays and Saturdays will be expanded to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He says the zoo has been asked for a long time to offer extended hours in the summer, so he’s excited they finally figured out a way to bring that to guests and members.