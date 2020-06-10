Public Health Officials Announce First COVID-19 Related Death in the Panhandle

The first COVID-19 related death in the Panhandle has been reported in Scotts Bluff County, as a female in her 90s with underlying health conditions has passed away.

“We extend our sympathies to the family of this person. This is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow the recommendations being provided to protect our most vulnerable in the community,” said Paulette Schnell, Director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department.

She added, “Since we began our response efforts in late February, we have understood the severity of COVID-19 and its impact on older individuals and persons with underlying health complications. We all must remain careful in taking increased precautions against this devastating virus.”

Public health urges all Panhandle residents to continue the following:

Stay at least six feet away from others that are not in your household. Exposure is considered less than six feet for 15 minutes or more. Social distancing is one of the best prevention strategies we have against this virus.

Wear a mask when social distancing is not possible or when in public spaces or areas.

Frequent handwashing or sanitizing is critical.

Monitor your symptoms and immediately call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going anywhere if you are experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Please use extra caution if you are over 60 or have any underlying health conditions.

COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7a-8a. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.