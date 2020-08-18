class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479782 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

BY Scott Miller | August 18, 2020
Public Health Officials Tracing Contacts as Gering High Student Tests COVID-19 Positive

Gering High School parents were notified Tuesday morning of the first positive coronavirus test result involving a student.

According to the information sent to parents, Gering Public Schools received confirmation from Panhandle Unified Command around 8:30 p.m. Monday night that a positive COVID-19 case was identified as a student who was last in the building earlier in the day.

The statement said Gering High School is fully cooperating with public health contract tracing officials to identify other individuals who were in close proximity to this student within 6 feet for a period of at least 15 minutes.

It says key factors to assist in the tracing include the existing safety protocols of classroom seating charts, mask use, and cameras within common spaces.

Public health officials will notify directly any staff or students that may need to self-quarantine.

