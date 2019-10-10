Public schools report card shows full range of performance ratings for Panhandle Districts

Wednesday was report card day for Nebraska public schools, as the Nebraska Department of Education released test scores and performance ratings for more than 1,100 public schools and 244 districts.

In the Panhandle there was a wide range of ratings for area schools, with Potter-Dix and Sioux County schools receiving an excellent rating for the second year in a row.

Districts rated as great included Bridgeport, Sidney, Chadron, Mitchell, Hay Springs and Leyton.

Only two districts, Minatare and Alliance, were rated as needing improvement, with the remainder, including Scottsbluff and Gering, rated as good.

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomsted says the accountability results released Wednesday include a new level of support for Nebraska schools and districts focused on equity.

The Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) designation allows the state to focus resources and support in schools that need it most, and was introduced this year for 364 schools with consistently under-performing student groups.

TSI designation looks across several indicators including graduation rate, chronic absenteeism, growth, and proficiency, to reveal potential opportunity gaps and provide resources to address those gaps.

District report cards can be found online at the Nebraska Department of Education website.