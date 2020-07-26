Purchase Big Game Permits Beginning Aug. 3

Hunters may begin purchasing for 2020 big game permits Aug. 3.

Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase any remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase any remaining elk permits. These permits, which include forfeited and unsold draw permits, will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Central time Aug. 3 through the end of big game seasons.

To view a list of big game permits available to purchase, go to OutdoorNebraska.org, then click on Buy a Permit, then on Remaining Permits.

Big game permits may be purchased:

• Online at OutdoorNebraska.org;

• Via application form mailed to: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln NE 68503. Forms are available in the 2020 Big Game Guide, which is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides or wherever hunting permits are sold. Forms also can be downloaded at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ huntingseasons;

• Application forms may be dropped off at any Game and Parks permitting office. A drop box or an Iron Ranger will be provided near the building;

• By telephone. While Game and Parks offices still are closed to the public, customer service is being provided via telephone. See a list of office phone numbers at OutdoorNebraska.gov/locations.

To review season dates go to OutdoorNebraska.gov/ huntingseasons.