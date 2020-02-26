Pursuit Leads to Crash Involving Bayard PD Cruiser Valentine’s Day

Morrill County authorities are investigating a Valentine’s Day traffic stop and pursuit that ended with the crash of two vehicles, including a Bayard Police cruiser.

According to Morrill County Dispatch radio communications from that day, the Bayard officer made contact with a pickup driver and passenger near the Tiger Paws convenience store around 5:40 p.m., and the vehicle took off when the officer went to his unit to check their information.

The officer pursued the vehicle south on Highway 26 at a high rate of speed, and followed the vehicle west on County Road 104.

Approximately five minutes after the pursuit started, scanner traffic indicated a crash between two vehicles at a curve on the gravel road, leaving the cruiser upside-down.

Officers with the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later but were unable to locate the occupants of the other vehicle.

Bayard Police Chief Zackary Douglass referred our questions immediately following the incident to Morrill County Attorney Travis Rodak, who tells KNEB News official details are awaiting completion of the investigation, which also involves accident reconstruction by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The condition of the officer involved has not been officially disclosed.