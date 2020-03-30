Quick Care Offering Online Check-in App to Support Social Distancing

To help patients avoid lengthy waits and support social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak, Quick Care recently announced a new online check-in app for all patients, regardless of symptoms.

The app allows patients to access the clinic online, provide their contact information, symptoms, and additional information that may be helpful to staff as they assess each patient.

Once submitted, the clinic will review all patient information and respond via text with guidance for patients regarding their visit.

To access the app, visit www.quickcarescottsbluff.com

“We understand that people are anxious about their health and the health of their families,” says Medical Director Dr. Brandon Brown. “When patients self-schedule online from home or their cars, we can help more people avoid exposure and be sure we are providing the best care for everyone who is sick, not just those with coronavirus symptoms.”

This procedure will also help the clinic staff anticipate the medical needs each patient and keep clinic staff from unnecessary exposure.