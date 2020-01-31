Radiothon Generates $9,200 for United Way of Western Nebraska Campaign

Volunteers manned the phones for 11 hours, gathering thousands of dollars of pledges and donations during the 4th Annual Rural Radio United Way of Western Nebraska Radiothon Thursday.

At the end of the event, once all the pledges and donations were tallied, about $9,200 was given to push United Way closer to their $308,000 fundraising goal.

Executive Director Steph Black thanked the entire community for their support, from those who staffed the donation lines and to businesses that offered incentives to encourage giving and those who donated

Black tells Rural Radio News there was even the desire to give anonymously. “We didn’t even see who it was, but they left a $100 bill there as a donation,” says Black. “They were just out grocery shopping, so whoever that person was we didn’t the chance to thank them. But, how generous is it that people want to pay it forward and help others less fortunate.”

The event was broadcast live from Main Street Market in Scottsbluff throughout the day on KNEB 960 AM/100.3 FM, The Brand 94.1 FM, KMOR 93.3 FM, KOZY 101.3 FM, The Trail 106.9 FM and KOLT 690 AM/101.7 FM.