Rash of Burglaries, Vehicle-Related Theft in Scottsbluff Prompts Advisory

The Scottsbluff Police Department is recommending residents take steps to secure their homes and vehicles following a rash of incidents over the past several weeks.

Sergeant Lance Kite says the department has received about 30 reports of burglaries, theft of motor vehicles, and theft from motor vehicles since mid-October, with most of the crimes taking place from late evening into the early morning hours.

Kite says the suspect or suspects enter unlocked garages or vehicles and steal items, and have also taken vehicles from garages.

Investigators ask people to monitor any video systems for suspicious activity, and any information about related past or future crimes can be given to law enforcement through the Communications Center at (308) 632-7176 or they may contact Crime Stoppers at (308) 632-STOP.