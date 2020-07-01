RDC Bear Exhibit Logo Vote

Riverside Discovery Center would like the public’s help in selecting the new logo for the up and coming Bear habitat.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason told KNEB News they have 3 fun and exciting logos to chose from with voting taking place from Friday July 3rd – Friday July 10th.

Mason says the public can vote on Riverside’s Facebook page at facebook.com/riversidediscoverycenter or in person inside the Zoo gift shop.

The winning logo will be used on parts of the new exhibit.

Mason told us that construction on the new exhibit is moving along nicely and it is themed to resemble an old mill with a frontier motif.

He says they will also select 1 winner at random from everyone who votes. That winner will receive a shirt in their size with the new logo on it and a $50 gift certificate to the Zoo gift shop.

The two Grizzly bear brothers arrived at Riverside Discovery Center when their mother was illegally killed.

Mason says the RDC is still fundraising for the ongoing construction of their new home.