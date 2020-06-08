RDC Bear Exhibit Receives New Base For Water Tower

As Riverside Discovery Center moves closer to completing a spectacular new exhibit, a large associated structure was being delivered to the Zoo Monday morning.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason tells KNEB News the new structure is one of the key components for the new grizzly bear exhibit currently under construction at the zoo.

“This is the base of the water tower which is a key item going into the bear exhibit,” explains Mason. “The water tower itself is going to be a focal point of the new habitat, as well as creating a water / play area for the bears to play in.

Mason says today’s delivery was built and donated by Aulick Industries, and their crew was on hand to deliver it today. The tank that will sit atop the water tower is currently being built in Texas, and will be delivered to the zoo later this year.

The brother bears, named Smokey and Bandit, arrived at Riverside Discovery Center about two years ago after becoming orphaned when their mother was illegally killed in Wyoming.

The cubs have grown immensely in that time, and Mason says he’s exited to see their new exhibit get completed- noting that they’re getting close to outgrowing their current home.

Fundraising is still ongoing, and he says they’re still trying to raise approximately $250,000 to help completely pay for the new bear habitat.

Mason also says that the zoo is open to the public and says the Splash Pad will be a great place for patrons to cool off this summer.