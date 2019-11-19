RDC’s Anthony Mason Named FSB Community Champion for November

Riverside Discovery Center Executive Director Anthony Mason got a surprise this morning, as staff from First State Bank stopped him to honor him with Community Champion honors for November.

Here’s what Anthony Mason’s nominator had to say about him:

“He gives his all to the community and the zoo. He is at the zoo everyday making it a better place for the guest and animals. If keepers or maintenance staff needs extra help he will stop what he is doing to help no matter what it is. He is also part of Scottsbluff Kiwanis and is always there to lead a hand to anyone in need. We are fortunate to have a community member like Anthony Mason.”

Watch the full segment now- and click HERE to nominate a deserving individual who is making a positive impact on our community to be the next First State Bank Community Champion: