Reality Show “Street Outlaws” Being Filmed in Scotts Bluff County

The Discovery Channel show “Street Outlaws” will be in the Scottsbluff/Gering area for the next several weeks.

The television series follows a group of street racers from Oklahoma as they compete against racers from across the U.S. Now in it’s 15th season, the show often takes the crew to film in different cities.

During the filming, anticipated to begin this week, roads will be blocked off and traffic will be diverted to keep people out of the area.

While the show may purport to display “outlaw” behavior, the races being held in the area completely legal. Scotts Bluff County Commissioner Charlie Knapper told KNEB News the show’s crew made all of the necessary preparations before arriving to ensure everything was above board. Law enforcement and medical personnel will also be on site at the filming location.

Knapper said Pilgrim Media will bring an economic impact to the area anywhere from two million to ten million dollars, depending on the length of their stay. He says they will be renting around 80 hotel rooms while they are here, and will be bringing another 45 to 60 class A motor homes with cast and crew. Knapper says there will be a lot of money changing hands while they are here. He says it is important that local residents show the participants with the utmost respect, and if you see them out in the community let them know we are happy to have them here.