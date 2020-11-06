Recount in Mitchell City Council Race Not ‘Automatic’

Whether or not there will be an automatic recount for the second of two contested seats on the Mitchell City Council could depend on the outcome of votes contained in provisional ballots from this week’s general election.

While Angie Preston’s seat on that body was secured by 361 votes in the unofficial tally, just two votes separated incumbent Tim Schneider and challenger Paul Murrell at 311 and 309, respectively.

Scotts Bluff County Election Commissioner Kelly Sides tells KNEB News there are an estimated 150 to 200 provisional ballots that her office has to go through before the results are submitted to the canvassing board.

If the difference between the vote for Schneider and Murrell remains within one percent of the top vote-getter’s tally, that would trigger an automatic recount.

If at more than one percent, a recount could take place at the request of one of the candidates, but that person would have to bear the expense of doing so.