Recycling Pickup To Resume In Scottsbluff

The City of Scottsbluff Sanitation Department will be resuming single stream recycling pickup starting the week of June 8th.

Environmental Services Supervisor Anthony Harris told KNEB News that unlike their previous schedule of Wednesday only pickup, they will now be going four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

He says this is a change they have been wanting to make for some time, and credits Gering for allowing more days for dropping off rather than Wednesdays only, which was previously the case.

Harris says you will need to have the recycling containers put out by 6 a.m., which has always been the rule….but says that is even more important now than ever.

He said you just have to go to the collection calendar on the City of Scottsbluff website to find out what day your pickup will be.

Basically, if you are a MONDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on FRIDAY.

If you are a TUESDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on THURSDAY.

If you are a THURSDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on TUESDAY.

If you are a FRIDAY trash pickup- your recycling will pick up on MONDAY.