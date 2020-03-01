Region 22 Storm Spotter Class Scheduled

The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, WY, in cooperation with Region 22 Emergency Management, presents the annual Severe Weather Spotter Class.

Come learn from National Weather Service Meteorologists how to identify severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, and how to relay those reports to the NWS office in Cheyenne.

The class will be held on Monday, March 30th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the WNCC Harms Advanced Technology Center in Scottsbluff.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman says pre-registration is something new for this year. He says you are not required to register for the class, but it helps with planning the seating and refreshments.

Newman says everyone is invited. If you are a current weather spotter, firefighter, law enforcement specialist, CERT member, land management employee, emergency services technician, transportation operator, outdoor recreationalist, or just purely a weather enthusiast, this training workshop is for you.

Newman also adds there will not be a spotter class in Banner County this year. He says this will be the only class for Region 22 this year.

Storm Spotters are the “ground truth” confirmation that the NWS and Emergency Management relies upon when making the decision whether or not to issue a severe thunderstorm or a tornado warning.

The class is FREE and open to the public. You do not have to be an official spotter in order to take the class.

Everyone in attendance will receive a certificate.

To register, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/severe-weather-storm-spotter-talk-tickets-93521402031