Regional Sleep Center Redevelopment Plan Approved by Gering Council

The Gering City Council has given approval of a redevelopment plan for a new $2.6 million regional sleep clinic in Gering to be located on the southwest corner of 10th Street and Country Club Road.

BriMark Medical would build the 9,000 square foot facility using $778,000 in Tax Increment Financing as part of project funding according to City Engineer Annie Folck.

“This is really and truly, and this is staff’s opinion, the type of project TIF was designed for, for in-fill development, for helping to redevelop some of these properties that can be otherwise very costly, and very difficult, to redevelop,” said Folck.

Owners of Western Sleep Clinic, Western C-PAP Supply and Sweet Dreams Sleep Services created the new company specifically for the development, which would see an additional 10 or so staff eventually added to existing employment for all three companies.