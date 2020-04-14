Regional West Announces 30-day Initiatives

Regional West, along with many other hospitals and health systems across the country, has experienced a temporary decline in patient volumes with procedures, testing, and clinic visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Regional West is beginning to identify staff that will be furloughed on a temporary basis beginning April 19, but their core benefits will continue to be available. Regional West is also making other temporary pay reductions throughout the health system to include the executive and leadership teams as well as providers during this period.

The temporary furlough is not a reduction in force or layoffs. At this time there is not a hiring freeze, therefore Regional West will continue to hire some essential positions.

“We deeply appreciate our staff’s dedication, resolve, and sacrifices for our community through this unprecedented time. Leadership across Regional West meets daily to continuously evaluate and update response tactics, operational plans, and to develop innovative strategies to provide healthcare services,” said John Mentgen, President and CEO of Regional West Health Services.

“Regional West believes these actions, along with the support from recently passed federal and state legislation, will help diminish the financial impact to our staff and health system,” he said.